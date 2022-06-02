TORONTO - Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives sailed to a second majority government Thursday, kept afloat by an electorate unenthusiastic about change, and a decidedly safer, less flashy campaign than when he burst onto the Ontario political scene four years ago.
This campaign lacked the pizzazz and bombast of 2018, with buck-a-beer promises traded for more staid infrastructure plans.
Promises of new highways and hospitals centered Ford’s “get it done” pitch, seeking to turn the page on the pandemic by building the economy, though his budget-turned-platform didn’t contain much else in the way of new pledges for the next four years.
But a steady hand on the tiller may have been what voters were looking for just as the province hopefully emerges on the other side of the pandemic, in which everyone’s lives were upended for two years.
Wayne Petrozzi, a politics professor at Toronto Metropolitan University, said the public was traumatized from COVID-19 lockdowns and deadly nursing home outbreaks and didn’t want to revisit them, which fit with the PCs priority to “change the channel.”
“They were able to actually run a campaign where they didn't ever have to stop and explain what happened,” he said.
The opposition parties largely didn’t succeed at making the public look closely at the Tory government’s record, Petrozzi said.
“Their job as the opposition parties in the election was to convince the electorate, even if they had to drag them kicking and screaming, back into that time period, back into what happened,” he said. “I don't think they did that terribly well. They didn’t do much of it at all."
The Progressive Conservatives were elected or leading in 80 of the province's 124 ridings about an hour after most polls closed, well beyond the 63 required for a majority and ahead of the 76 they won the last time.
Voters hoping to avoid another Progressive Conservative government failed to rally behind either the NDP or the Liberals to produce a presumptive challenger to Ford.
Polls at the beginning of the campaign told much the same story as at the end, with both parties jockeying for a couple of percentage points here and there, far back from the Progressive Conservatives.
The NDP was poised to form Official Opposition again, leading or elected in 29 seats, the second highest number, though well back from the Progressive Conservatives and well behind their 2018 result.
In that election the party nearly doubled its seat count, winning 40 seats. Some key losses for the NDP to the Tories included Timmins, a region Gilles Bisson had represented since 1990, all three Brampton ridings they won last time, and the southern ridings of Essex and Windsor-Tecumseh.
The Progressive Conservatives put a lot of effort into wooing blue-collar voters, passing several large pieces of labour legislation and landing endorsements from several skilled trades unions. He also secured large auto sector investments, including a a $5-billion electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor.
It could be the last election as NDP leader for Andrea Horwath, who made a fourth run for the premier's office.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca lost his own riding of Vaughan-Woodbridge, but he has vowed for forge ahead regardless of the result there.
Del Duca was chosen in March 2020 as the new leader for a party looking to rebuild itself after being reduced in 2018 from a majority government to holding just seven seats, not enough for official party status.
The Liberals were elected or leading in nine seats in preliminary results, still short of the 12 required for official party status in the legislature. They managed to pick up Beaches-East York and Kingston and the Islands from the NDP, but did not win back former Liberal ridings such as Ottawa Centre or Toronto Centre.
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner was re-elected in Guelph, but the Greens did not pick up Parry Sound-Muskoka as they had hoped.
Independent candidate Bobbi Ann Brady was elected in Haldimand-Norfolk, a region Toby Barrett represented for the Progressive Conservatives since 1995. He did not run this time.
This report by The Canadian Press was first publishedJune 2, 2022.
