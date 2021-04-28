TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 3,480 new cases of COVID-19 today and 24 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 961 new cases in Toronto, 589 in Peel Region, 341 in Niagara Region, and 290 in York Region.
The ministry of health says the case counts for some health units, including Hamilton and Niagara, may be higher due to a data catch-up process.
Today's data is based on nearly 50,200 completed tests.
Ontario reports that the positivity rate for the latest cases is 7.2 per cent.
The province says that 2,281 people are hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, with 877 in intensive care and 605 are on a ventilator.
Ontario says that 116,173 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Tuesday's report. A total of 4,907,203 vaccine doses have been given in the province.
The government announced Wednesday that hospitals will be able to transfer patients waiting for a long-term care bed to any nursing home without their consent in an effort to free up space.
Elliott says the government has issued a new emergency order to allow for such transfers in a bid to free up hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients in need of urgent care.
She says hundreds of patients currently in hospital are waiting to be discharged to a long-term care home.
She says transfers without consent will only be done in the most urgent situations.
Elliott also says the transfers will only take place if the patients' medical team is confident the move will not compromise their condition.
Ontario's hospitals have been facing a major capacity crunch as the third wave of the pandemic hits the province hard.
