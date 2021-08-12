TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 513 new cases of COVID-19 today, with more than 80 per cent of them in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.
It's the highest case total since mid-June and is based on 22,896 tests done in the previous day.
There are no new virus-related deaths reported in the province today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 113 people are in intensive care units due to COVID-19, and just two of them are fully vaccinated.
Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy announced today that Ontario is putting an additional $2.2 billion toward COVID-19 spending, amid ongoing uncertainty about variants of concern.
He released the province's 2021-22 first quarter finances, and says it's important to have resources available to prepare for potential future surges in the pandemic.
Revenue projections are $2.9 billion higher than in the budget, due to stronger economic growth and increased transfers from the federal government.
The deficit projection is being revised by $700 million, down to $32.4 billion.
Bethlenfalvy didn't specify what the $2.2 billion in new spending would go toward, saying it's available for the government to use to protect people's health and the economy as needed.
The increased revenues include $1.9 billion from the federal government and another approximately $1 billion from corporate taxes and land transfer taxes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2021.
