TORONTO - Ontario reported no new deaths linked to COVID-19 Monday for the first time since April 4, after reporting 17 new deaths on Sunday.
The province reported there were 1,423 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, up 13 from the previous day, but noted that more than 10 per cent of facilities don't share data from the weekends.
There were 211 people in intensive care due to COVID-19, an increase of 24 from the day before.
The province reported 1,275 new infections on Monday, but access to PCR testing is limited to certain higher-risk groups.
The scientific director of Ontario's panel of COVID-19 advisers has said multiplying the daily case count by 20 would give a more accurate picture.
The test positivity rate was 14 per cent on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May2, 2022.
