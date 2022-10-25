TORONTO - Ontario is planning to address the housing crisis by reducing developer charges, introducing more housing density near transit stations, and using surplus government lands, modular homes and rent-to-own programs.
The Progressive Conservative government is set to introduce a piece of housing legislation Tuesday afternoon and Premier Doug Ford and his housing minister previewed it in a Toronto Region Board of Trade event.
"Our government will never ignore the many Ontario families who want to place the call home," Ford said in his speech.
"Everyone's dream is to have a little white picket fence. You know, when they put the key in the door, they know they're building equity into it, they can do the little tweaks to their house and increase the value of it. That's our goal. We won't let the ideology and politics stand in the way of doing what's right for all Ontarians."
Ford said the legislation, if passed, would freeze and reduce charges levied against developers in order to spur new home construction, including rentals and affordable housing.
He said it also seeks to build more density near transit stations, leverage surplus government lands, use modular homes and offer alternative ownership models such as rent to own.
Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark said the policies represent the boldest housing changes the government has made to date.
Clark also announced late Monday that the province has raised the non-resident speculation tax on homes purchased by foreign nationals from 20 per cent to 25 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2022.
