TORONTO - Ontario's lieutenant governor has proclaimed the accession of King Charles III today in a ceremony at the legislature, known as Queen's Park.
Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell says the King may be assured of continuing loyalty and affection from Ontarians.
Premier Doug Ford says it is his solemn duty to call upon the lieutenant governor to sign and make the proclamation.
Dowdeswell, Ford and his cabinet then sang "God Save the King."
A series of events have taken place at the legislature following last week's death of the Queen.
The legislature adjourned last week and will resume Wednesday afternoon to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
There is a book of condolences on display for the public, which Ford and Dowdeswell signed on Friday.
There is also a display at Queen's Park honouring the longest-reigning monarch's 70th year on the throne, marking each of her visits to the legislature.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2022.
