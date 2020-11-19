Ontario's police watchdog says a provincial police officer and a civilian died in a shooting that took place on Manitoulin Island on Thursday.
The Special Investigations Unit says police were sent to investigate an unwanted man on a property in Gore Bay, Ont.
It says that when they arrived, an officer was shot and killed.
He's been identified as Const. Marc Hovingh, who had been a member of the service for 28 years.
Police say that the man on the property was also shot, and died after being taken to hospital.
Initial reports suggested a second officer was also shot, but officials now say that's not the case.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2020.
