ARNPRIOR, Ont. - Ottawa Fire Services has confirmed a firefighter has died while skydiving at the Arnprior airport.
OPP say officers from the Renfrew detachment responded to a skydiving accident at the airport west of Ottawa around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say a 45-year-old from Fitzroy Harbour, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fire Chief Paul Hutt identified the victim as Jeffrey Dean, a husband and father of two children.
Hutt says Dean joined the fire service as a volunteer firefighter in 2010 before moving to full-time in 2012.
Police say they are investigating.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2022.
