BRAMPTON, Ont. - Police west of Toronto say a pair of overnight crashes killed two people and sent a mother and baby to hospital.
Peel Regional Police says officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m. Sunday in southwest Brampton, Ont.
They say a 20-year-old passenger was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of that vehicle was arrested for impaired driving.
Police say a family was in the other vehicle and the mother was transported to hospital, where she is said to be in critical condition.
Police say a baby girl was sent with her father to hospital, and they later issued a tweet saying both "are fine."
Police say a two-vehicle crash about two hours earlier in Mississauga’s west end killed one person.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.