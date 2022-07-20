TORONTO - Several parts of Ontario are under a tornado watch while many other communities are under a severe thunderstorm watch as high temperatures grip much of the province.
Environment Canada has issued tornado watches for regions that include Barrie, Grey-Bruce, Algonquin, London, Waterloo and Windsor.
The weather agency also says severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for much of northern and southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area.
Many parts of the province remain under a second day of heat warnings, with temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 C and hit the upper thirties when combined with humidity.
Environment Canada is warning residents to be prepared for severe weather and take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
In the event of a tornado, it advises going indoors to a lower floor and away from windows and outside walls.
Ontario has been sweltering under high temperatures this week.
In northern Ontario, heat warnings are in place in and around the Greater Sudbury area and North Bay - West Nipissing. Most of southern Ontario is under similar warnings.
Environment Canada says the expected overnight low of 20 C will provide little relief from the heat.
The weather agency says some parts of southern Ontario could see the heat linger for another four days, though many will see some relief by Thursday.
Residents have been reminded to watch for signs of heat illness, which include swelling, dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, rapid breathing, extreme thirst and unusually dark urine.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2022.
