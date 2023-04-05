Ottawa's light rail transit system has once again been shut down amid a freezing rain storm, leaving some passengers stranded on trains this morning.
OC Transpo tweeted this morning that no east-west train service was available and that replacement buses were in place to shuttle riders.
It said that a "power issue" had caused the problem, but did not say when the train service might resume.
One passenger said on Twitter that after she and about 100 others spent more than an hour stuck on an eastbound train that had stopped moving, firefighters arrived and cut open a fence to free them.
The city of Ottawa issued a weather warning Tuesday night saying that freezing rain on Wednesday could cause "hazardous travelling conditions."
A different freezing rain storm in January left the LRT shut down for six days, and city officials told The Canadian Press at the time that short- and long-term plans were in place to mitigate the issue if it arose again.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2023.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
