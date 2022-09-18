MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police say a man in his 40s has died after being struck by a vehicle west of Toronto.
Peel Regional Police say the pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision that happened in Mississauga on Saturday evening.
He was taken to hospital and died from his injuries there.
Police say the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.
An investigation continues but the roadway was reopened by early morning on Sunday.
