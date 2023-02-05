TORONTO - One man is dead following a hit and run in east Toronto.
Toronto police say it was called to Danforth and Woodbine avenues just before 4 a.m. Sunday for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Police say the driver took off after the collision.
A male pedestrian was found with life-threatening injuries.
He was later pronounced dead at hospital.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2023.
