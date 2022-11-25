BRAMPTON, Ont. - Police say one pedestrian is dead and a second suffered life-threatening injuries after they were hit by multiple vehicles in Brampton, Ont.
Peel Regional Police say they got a call around 5:45 a.m. Friday reporting two pedestrians had been hit near the intersection of Heritage Road and Steeles Avenue.
Police say one woman died at the scene and another woman was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
They say it appears the two pedestrians were hit more than once, with three vehicles linked to the collision.
Police say two drivers stayed at the scene, but the driver of a mid-sized SUV left before emergency crews arrived.
Police say the intersection will be closed for an "extended period" while they investigate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2022.
