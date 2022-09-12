BRAMPTON, Ont. - A man was killed early Monday in what police in Brampton, Ont., say they believe was a targeted shooting.
Peel Regional Police were called to the Veterans Drive and Wanless Drive area, east of Mississauga Road, shortly after 5:30 a.m.
Police say the man was shot inside a vehicle in a driveway outside a residence.
Officers found the man with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and they are still looking for suspects.
The homicide bureau has taken control of the investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2022.
