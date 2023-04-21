LONDON, Ont. - Three people are facing numerous charges after an allegedly stolen car collided with another vehicle in London, Ont., and killed a local woman.
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says a London Police officer spotted what that force described as a suspected stolen vehicle early on Wednesday morning and located it a short time later.
London police allege it had collided with another vehicle, killing the 62-year-old woman inside.
She has been identified as Colleen Slota of London.
City police say they have since arrested two men and a woman in the case and laid multiple charges against each, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
The SIU, which acts as the province's police watchdog, continues to investigate the crash.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2023.
