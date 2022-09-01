HAMILTON - Police in Hamilton, Ont., say two more men have been charged with murder in the alleged violent kidnapping of a father that left one of his sons dead and another in hospital.
Police say a 25-year-old man and a 35-year-old man from Hamilton were arrested Wednesday and are now facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault in relation to the incident early on Sept. 16, 2021.
Hamilton police say 21-year-old Hasnain "Nano" Ali and his brother were shot while trying to protect their father from kidnappers at a home in the Mount Hope neighbourhood.
Police allege the kidnappers took off in an SUV with 63-year-old father Faqir Ali, who was later found severely beaten near a lift bridge on Beach Boulevard.
Police say the two adult sons were taken to hospital and Hasnain died from his injuries.
Police had previously charged a 25-year-old man in October as part of the investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2022.
