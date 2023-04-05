Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 35-year-old woman in the abduction of Elnaz Hajtamiri, the latest arrest in a sprawling 15-month-old investigation.
OPP say the Toronto woman was arrested and charged Monday with kidnapping, fraud and possession of property obtained by crime.
Police say 37-year-old Hajtamiri has not been seen since she was abducted by three people from a relative's home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022.
Her family says she was hiding out there from an ex-boyfriend, who has been charged in connection to the abduction and for allegedly attacking her weeks before that.
Police arrested a woman on kidnapping charges last month and continue to search for a 35-year-old Toronto man who has a warrant out for his arrest.
The woman charged Monday is scheduled to appear before a court in Collingwood, Ont., on May 16.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2023.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version inaccurately identified the latest suspect charged as a man. In fact, the OPP have confirmed the suspect is a woman.
