HUDSON, ONT. - Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden deaths of three people at a residence in the community of Hudson, in northeastern Ontario.
Provincial police say their Sioux Lookout detachment and Lac Seul Police Service responded to a call early Saturday afternoon reporting an unresponsive person at a residence.
Investigators say they found three unresponsive people when they arrived who were pronounced dead at the scene.
They say post-mortems will be performed later this week in Toronto to determine the cause of death.
Police have not identified the deceased, however they don't believe there is a threat to public safety.
They are asking anyone with information to reach out.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2022.
