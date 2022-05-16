Police in Waterloo Region are investigating the suspicious death of an eight-year-old boy, saying Monday that it was still unclear what had caused the child's death.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service said officers were called to a residence in Cambridge, Ont., around 10 a.m. on Saturday and found a dead eight-year-old-boy.
Investigators have since identified a man who may have information that could help them and are searching for the 41-year-old, who was known to the child, police said. There are concerns for the man's well-being, the force added.
"The tragic death of an eight-year-old, especially under unclear circumstances, raises many concerns for our community," police Chief Bryan Larkin said in a written statement Monday afternoon.
"I want to reassure Cambridge residents and the broader Waterloo Region community that we have dedicated investigators working around the clock to determine exactly what took place."
Police said a post-mortem had been completed but a cause of death for the child had yet to be determined.
The force also noted that there was no threat to public safety.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2022.
———
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
