MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Peel Regional Police say they are investigating a "suspicious" early morning fire west of Toronto that killed two people on Saturday.
Fire crews received reports of a house fire in Mississauga, Ont., shortly after 1 a.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the adjoining unit of a semi-detached home.
A one-alarm blaze was discovered in the basement of the home, and two people were recovered from the unit.
They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The Office of the Fire Marshal has determined the fire to be suspicious, and Peel police's Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau is taking control of the investigation.
Police say it is too early to provide details on the exact circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Peel Crime Stoppers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.