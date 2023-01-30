BRAMPTON, Ont. - An early morning crash in Brampton, Ont. sent two people to hospital, including a police officer.
Peel Regional Police say a police cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle collision around 3 a.m. Monday.
Police say the man driving the other vehicle has been arrested for dangerous driving and other offences.
The officer and the man were taken to hospital, but police say both suffered minor injuries and have since been released.
Police are investigating the cause of the collision.
Police say Rutherford Road has since reopened in the area of the crash.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2023.
