WEST PERTH, ONT. - Police say a 10-year-old girl who was reported missing west of Stratford, Ont., has been found dead.
Ontario Provincial Police say the girl was reported missing on March 6 and had last been seen in the river outside the community of Mitchell, in West Perth.
OPP say canine units, underwater search and recovery teams and aviation services were called in to look for the child.
They say her body was found Monday.
Police say her death is not considered suspicious.
