BRAMPTON, Ont. - Police in Peel Region say they are increasing their presence around six high schools that they say were named in shooting threats posted online last week.
They say the schools also plan to enhance security measures on their grounds.
Police say they are investigating to determine the source of the threats and whether they are credible.
They say they are taking "all reasonable measures" to ensure the students' safety.
Investigators were made aware of the threats against the schools in Brampton, Ont., and Mississauga, Ont., on March 2.
Police say the threats indicated someone wanted to go to the six high schools and "shoot them up."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2023.
