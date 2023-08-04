BRAMPTON, Ont. - Police are searching for the driver of a stolen pickup who fled the scene of a four-vehicle crash that injured six people, including two children, in Brampton, Ont.
Peel Regional Police say the collision took place just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
They say a man driving a stolen Dodge pickup truck that was involved in the crash fled the scene on foot, leaving an injured passenger in the vehicle – that person was treated in hospital for their injuries and then taken into police custody.
Police say a woman and two children in another vehicle were taken to a trauma centre and a dog in that vehicle died.
They say two men who were driving the two other vehicles involved in the crash were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.
