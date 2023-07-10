TORONTO - Residents of an east Toronto neighbourhood were working Monday to process the aftermath of a shooting that killed a bystander hit by a stray bullet, while police searched for three suspects.
The victim of Friday's daytime shooting in the Leslieville neighbourhood has been identified as 44-year-old Karolina Huebner-Makurat.
Flowers, candles and a few notes were placed in the area where Huebner-Makurat was shot, near Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue.
A man who appeared to be her husband posted on social media after Friday's shooting, asking for privacy and calling it a "tragic day".
"Life is short. Hug your loved ones every moment you get the chance," he said, on a profile filled with pictures of the couple and two young girls.
Officers were called to the area around 12:20 p.m. Friday for reports that three men were in a physical altercation and two had fired guns at each other. Police say Huebner-Makurat was walking in the area and was hit by a stray bullet.
Will Jennings and Gabrielle Jennings, who have lived in the neighbourhood for around five years, said the shooting has shocked them and their neighbours.
"She was just an innocent bystander, which is pretty horrifying," Will Jennings said.
Gabrielle Jennings added, "I think everyone feels like this sort of, could have been us. It could've been me. I was there two days before."
They said it called to mind the horrifying scene five years ago this month, when the couple lived in nearby Greektown, and a gunman went on a shooting rampage along Danforth Avenue, killing two young girls and injuring 13 others.
"Here we are in the midst of another one," Will Jennings said.
Two of the suspects being sought by police are described as between 18 and 25 years old, while the other man is thought to be 25 to 30.
A police spokesperson said Monday there was no new information to share about the investigation.
- With files from Jordan Omstead.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.