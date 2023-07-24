Toronto police are seeking help from the public to identify three suspects who allegedly stole luxury vehicles from a car dealership.
Police say they responded to a vehicle theft call just after 3:40 p.m. on Saturday at a dealership in the Dundas Street East and Carroll Street area.
They say three people entered the dealership and stole three luxury vehicles.
The stolen vehicles are a black 2021 Rolls Royce Dawn without a licence plate, a black 2022 Bentley Bentayga with Ontario licence plate number CYAA632, and a white 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan with Ontario licence plate number CXCY439.
The vehicles were last seen driving northbound on Carroll Street.
Police have released images of the suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.