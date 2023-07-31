Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a police officer in Port Hope, Ont., fired a gun at a suspect and was injured by a ricochet bullet.
The Special Investigations Unit says an officer with the Port Hope Police Service was investigating an allegedly stolen pickup on Sunday and shot at the vehicle while it was outside a McDonald's.
The SIU says the officer was hit by a ricochet bullet and taken to hospital, while the suspect in the pickup fled but was arrested Monday.
The SIU says its investigation will be focused on the firearm discharge by the Port Hope police officer.
Port Hope police say the officer has been released from hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries.
The force also says the OPP is now handling the criminal investigation in the case.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2023.
