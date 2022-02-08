MONTREAL - The Quebec government says most COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted across the province by March 14 — except for mask mandates and the vaccine passport system.
Premier François Legault announced a road map today that begins on Saturday, when all limits on indoor private gatherings will be removed.
By Feb. 21, entertainment and sports venues can open at 50 per cent capacity and fully reopen with no limits on Feb. 28. The Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens, can reopen fully on March 14.
Bars and casinos will reopen as of Feb. 28 at half capacity and increase to full capacity by mid-March.
Legault, however, says his government isn't ready to lift mask mandates or end the vaccine passport system, both of which will remain until at least March 14.
Meanwhile, Quebec reported 56 more deaths linked to COVID-19 and a 45-patient drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, for a total of 2,380 patients, including 178 in intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 8, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.