MONTREAL - Quebec Premier François Legault has announced a series of new COVID-19 restrictions to stop the spread of the Omicron variant, which he says risks overwhelming the province's health system.
Legault told reporters in Montreal tonight that vaccination isn't enough to stop the transmission of Omicron and that health experts have told him Quebecers need to cut their contacts in half.
The premier said that starting Monday, all bars, restaurants, retail stores and entertainment venues across the province will be required to operate at 50 per cent capacity.
Work parties will be banned, as will dancing and singing karaoke inside bars, clubs and restaurants.
The premier is also reversing a decision to ease indoor gathering limits ahead of the holidays, keeping the maximum at 10 people instead of raising it to 20 on Dec. 23.
Earlier today, Quebec reported 2,736 new cases of COVID-19 — the highest number since Jan. 8, and new modelling indicated hospitals would begin to fill rapidly and near capacity of dedicated COVID-19 beds in a few weeks time.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2021.
