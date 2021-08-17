MONTREAL - Quebec Premier François Legault says his government will issue a vaccine mandate for health-care workers who are in regular contact with patients.
Legault says 90 per cent of health-care workers in the province are already vaccinated but the remaining 10 per cent pose a risk to patients.
The mandate will apply to any health-care worker who enters into contact with patients for more than 15 minutes at a time, including nurses and doctors. Legault did not say when the new health order will enter into force.
He says his government will hold a debate in the legislature next week regarding the vaccine mandate for health workers but also on the possibility of requiring vaccination for other public sector employees.
The premier is also announcing that mask-wearing will be mandatory in common areas and inside classrooms in junior colleges and universities.
He says the Health Department is still considering whether to impose a mask-wearing order inside classrooms for primary and secondary schools.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.