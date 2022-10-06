TORONTO - Ontario children's hospitals are reporting longer than usual wait times as providers see rising rates of respiratory illness amid dropped public health measures and ongoing worker shortages, and one expert says she expects the situation to get worse as cold and flu season ramps up.
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children warned patients this week to prepare for unusually long wait times at its emergency room. A week earlier, the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario shared a similar message, advising people to bring snacks, blankets and toys to help the time pass comfortably.
Dr. Anna Banerji, pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Toronto, said Thursday that while she can't speak to the situation at specific hospitals, she and her colleagues have seen "a lot" of respiratory illness since children returned to school in Ontario with essentially no public health measures.
She said the rise in respiratory illnesses -- including influenza, COVID-19 and RSV -- and related hospitalizations was "completely expected" with mask mandates dropped in schools and low vaccination rates among children. She said she expects more children will fall ill during the upcoming flu and cold season.
"This is the beginning," Banerji said by phone. "I think it's going to be a very bad respiratory season, because normally we don't have so many respiratory admissions or visitations so early in the year."
It's not clear how many children have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, Banerji said, due to a lack of data now that gold-standard PCR tests aren't being use to test for the virus. In some cases, she said, children's asthma or other conditions may have been triggered by a COVID-19 infection, and do not test positive when arriving in the hospital.
An ongoing shortage of children's pain and fever medication -- such as Tylenol and Advil -- may also be a factor behind the long wait times, Banerji added, as some parents may be bringing their children to the emergency when fevers that are not manageable at home.
Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario didn't provide comment to The Canadian Press on Thursday, though president Alex Munter spoke about the current strain on his hospital in testimony at a Standing Committee on Health meeting focused on children's health last week. Last month was the busiest September on record since the Ottawa hospital opened decades ago, he told federal MPs.
The long wait times are partly due to the high number of patients with respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, he said, as well as a shortage of health-care workers that hospitals across the country are contending with. Children are being transferred to the hospital from far away communities due to a lack of beds in near their homes, he added.
The high number of admissions and related bed shortage has led to cancelled surgeries and diagnostic procedures, Munter said -- delays he argued have can have lifelong effects.
"When a child has to wait for diagnosis for care or for therapy, they suffer. They suffer today and tomorrow, and this year and next year, and that's bad enough," he said. "On top of that, it could affect, and it will affect for many, the entire trajectory of their lives."
Bruce Squires, president of McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton, also spoke to the committee about growing surgical waitlists due to a lack of beds, and said some children in Hamilton were being transferred as far as Ottawa because no intensive care beds were available.
Munter and others in children's health-care called on the committee to back a national child and youth health strategy.
Banerji said people should wear masks and get vaccinated to blunt the impact of the current waves of disease, and urged people to keep their kids home when sick.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2022.
