TORONTO - The Toronto Transit Commission says it is bringing in external reviewers and running replacement buses after a derailment on a rapid transit line in east-end Scarborough left several passengers injured.
The TTC says the rear car of a train on the Scarborough Rapid Transit system separated from the rest of the train on Monday evening and derailed at Ellesmere Station.
It says five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The TTC says dozens of buses will replace the Scarborough Rapid Transit line, also known as Line 3 until it is safe to resume train service.
The transit commission says it's bringing external reviewers to assist with an investigation that will take several days.
About 44 people on board the derailed car were evacuated and 20 to 30 other passengers from the remainder of the train were able to exit themselves and walk down the tracks.
Line 3 is a 6.4-kilometre intermediate capacity rapid transit line with six stations that opened in 1985, and its trains have been in service 10 years past their design life, according to the TTC's website
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2023.
