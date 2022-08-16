Police say a seven-year-old boy has died and seven people have been injured in a head-on collision near Orangeville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say emergency crews were called to a crash involving a pickup truck and an SUV in the community of Amaranth around 9:15 p.m. Monday.
They say eight people were taken to a local hospital and one of them -- a seven-year-old boy from Orangeville -- died.
Police say the others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation continues.
