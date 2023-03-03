HALTON HILLS, Ont. - One student is in hospital and another is in police custody following a stabbing at Georgetown District High School in Halton Hills, Ont.
Halton Regional Police were called to the school Thursday for reports of an assault in a classroom.
One student was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect ran from the area following the attack, prompting local schools to go into lockdown for a short time as police investigated.
A 17-year-old boy from Georgetown has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Police say they believe this was a targeted attack, and ask that anyone with information to please contact them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2023.
