Police say six youths have been charged following what they call a hate-motivated assault near a high school in Ottawa last month.
Ottawa police say the assault took place near Gloucester High School on Sept. 8.
They say six youths have been charged with multiple hate-motivated offences including robbery, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and intimidation by violence.
A video shared on social media last month showed a group pushing a teen to the ground before kicking and beating him.
A group of parents with children who study at Ottawa-Carleton District School Board schools say in a petition that the victim is a Syrian immigrant and called on the board and the Ontario government to take "actual steps" to protect students from hate-motivated violence.
The school board and the education minister's office didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2022.
