TORONTO - A winter storm is descending on Ontario, with snowfall supplanting freezing rain and ice pellets ahead of an anticipated messy evening commute in some regions.
Environment Canada has placed a majority of southern Ontario and parts of northern Ontario under snowfall and freezing rain warnings and is advising against non-essential travel.
The snow is expected to make for a rough evening commute in the Greater Toronto Area before moving east to other parts of southern Ontario.
Environment Canada Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says a low-pressure system travelling from the U.S. — known as the Colorado low — has brought considerable freezing rain over southwestern Ontario, especially from London and Kitchener through to Guelph and Dundalk.
Flisfeder says snowfall will fall in peaks and valleys in southern Ontario, dumping up to 20 cm in southeastern regions by Friday night, and up to 25 cm in northeastern regions by Saturday morning.
Multiple school boards in southern Ontario have cancelled school buses for the day, including in Toronto, York, Peel and Halton, while GO Transit and Pearson International Airport both told passengers to check ahead for possible weather-related disruptions.
Flisfeder says this storm is not historic but is "definitely impactful" and "a little atypical" because it's interacting with another similar system developing off the eastern United States.
"What we've been experiencing is a result of the warm front associated with that Colorado low," he said. "... Those two systems are interacting with each other, and that's why it's a little out of the ordinary compared to a regular Colorado low."
The system is expected to remain "fairly stationary" near Lake Superior, he said, but the warm front of the storm will move northeast across southern Ontario through the rest of the afternoon and into tomorrow before entering Quebec.
"What will occur is (a) cold air mass associated with the Lake Superior low pressure system," said Flisfeder. "Cold air associated with that system is going to sweep across the southern Great Lakes, giving a chance for more flurries, especially near the Lake Huron and Georgian Bay shores."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2022.
