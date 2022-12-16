TORONTO - Parts of southeastern Ontario could see between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow by Saturday morning as a pre-winter storm continues its path eastward.
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for eastern regions of Ontario including Ottawa, Kingston and Smiths Falls, with snowfall continuing into early Saturday before tapering off into light flurries.
Regions east of Oshawa have been hit with power outages while some school boards have cancelled buses, though schools remain open.
Ottawa International Airport says the snow is affecting flights and is advising travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport, while regional transit is advising commuters give themselves extra time today.
Much of southern Ontario, as well as some northern parts of the province, has already seen significant snowfall, rain, freezing rain and ice pellets as a low-pressure system travelling from the U.S. — known as a Colorado low — hit the province Thursday.
Special weather statements and snowfall warnings have been issued in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick as the storm heads east, with the weather agency forecasting up to 30 centimetres of snow in some regions and wind gusts up to 50 km/h.
Environment Canada is warning drivers of reduced visibility and has said another low-pressure system could make its way across Ontario late next week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2022.
