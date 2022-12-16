TORONTO - Parts of southeastern Ontario could see 10 to 20 centimetres of snow by late Saturday morning as a winter storm continues its path eastward.
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for eastern regions of Ontario including Ottawa, Kingston and Smiths Falls, with periods of heavy snow continuing through tonight before easing to light flurries.
Ottawa International Airport says the snow is affecting flights and is advising travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport, while regional transit is advising commuters give themselves extra time today.
School buses have been cancelled in the Ottawa region as well as in parts of Durham Region, though schools remain open.
Much of southern Ontario, as well as some northern parts of the province, has already seen significant snowfall, rain, freezing rain and ice pellets as a low-pressure system travelling from the U.S. — known as a Colorado low — hit the province Thursday.
Special weather statements and snowfall warnings have been issued in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick as the storm heads east, with the weather agency forecasting up to 25 centimetres of snow in some regions and wind gusts up to 50 km/h.
Environment Canada has said another low-pressure system could make its way across Ontario late next week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2022.
