A township in southwestern Ontario has voted against flying non-governmental flags, including Pride flags, on any municipal property.
In a Tuesday evening meeting, the council for the Township of Norwich passed a motion to fly only the flags of the federal, provincial and municipal governments.
It says only banners for decoration or those that promote downtown businesses can be flown on municipally-owned street light poles.
It specifies that this excludes Pride flags.
The motion was passed 3-2, with Mayor Jim Palmer breaking the tie.
The council also voted against a motion that would proclaim June as a Pride month in the municipality beginning this summer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2023.
