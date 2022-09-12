HAMILTON - A Toronto police officer has been fatally shot and a suspect is dead after shooting scenes spanning three Greater Toronto Area cities Monday afternoon, left a third person dead and three others injured.
The shootings appeared to have started at 2:15 p.m., Monday when police were called to Mississauga, Ont., where two people had been shot, one of whom was taken to a trauma centre.
Multiple sources have told The Canadian Press that a Toronto police officer was killed in Mississauga.
The sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly about the incident, said the veteran police motorcycle officer was in the nearby suburb on a training exercise when he was approached by a man who started shooting. The sources say the officer was rushed to hospital, where he died.
Halton Regional Police then said that one person was killed and two others had been taken to hospital after a shooting after 3 p.m. at an auto body shop in the area.
Peel police sent an emergency alert just before 4:30 p.m., warning the public about an "armed and dangerous" suspect driving a stolen Jeep Cherokee. It said not to approach the suspect and to call 911.
Minutes later, Halton police said they had a suspect "in custody."
Hamilton Police Chief Frank Bergen said Monday evening that one person was shot and pronounced dead in the Hamilton Cemetery, and that it was in relation to the shootings that occurred in Peel Region and Halton Region earlier in the day.
"The person who has been taken into custody has been pronounced dead and there is no outstanding suspects at this time," Bergen said.
The Special Investigations Unit said it was investigating a shooting involving a Halton Regional Police officer in Hamilton.
Hamilton police said "the situation has been contained and there is no ongoing risk to the public."
The suspect's identity has not been released.
Peel police said the emergency alert was in the process of being retracted.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted about the shootings late Monday.
"Like all Ontarians, I’m horrified by today’s senseless violence, including the killing of a Toronto police officer. I’m so grateful to law enforcement for bringing this situation to an end. May justice for those killed and injured be swift," he said.
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie offered her condolences to the families of the victims, calling the shootings an "unimaginable tragedy."
"Like many residents across Mississauga, Toronto and Milton, I am in utter shock and devastated in light of today's deadly gun attacks that claimed several lives and others in life-threatening condition...My thoughts are with the victims in hospital and their families, and I pray for their quick and full recovery," she said in a statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.