OSHAWA, Ont. - Police say a teen is in hospital and another is facing charges after a stabbing at an Oshawa, Ont., park.
Investigators say the stabbing took place at Easton Park just before 1 p.m. Monday.
They say officers found a 17-year-old boy with a stab wound and he was taken to a Toronto hospital for treatment.
Police say the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, ran away but was found shortly afterwards.
They say he was also injured but was treated at the scene.
The suspect has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of weapons for committing an offence.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2022.
