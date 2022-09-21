TORONTO - Thousands of police officers from across Canada and the U.S. gathered in Toronto on Wednesday to pay tribute to a constable killed in a recent series of shootings.
The funeral for Const. Andrew Hong began with bagpiper-led pallbearers bringing in his coffin, which was draped with a Canadian flag, before a Toronto police officer sang the national anthem for the crowd gathered at the Toronto Congress Centre.
The room was packed with uniformed officers from forces across the country, as well as south of the border. Canadian, Korean and Toronto police flags were on display and photos of Hong, a member of a specialized motorcycle unit, lit up screens with wreaths laid underneath.
"The loss of Andrew has left a void with members of Traffic Services, and the whole TPS family," the force wrote in a statement before the funeral. "He will be missed immensely, but will live on through memories and stories."
Hong's loved ones, members of the Toronto Police Service, politicians and police and emergency services personnel were expected to pay tribute to the 48-year-old father of two who spent 22 years with the force, more than half of it with the Motor Squad.
The service got underway after a procession carrying Hong's casket had driven through the city, passing officers from many jurisdictions who saluted as it passed. Motorcycle officers accompanied the hearse along quiet Toronto streets.
Uniformed officers from several forces, including an estimated 3,000 members from police services outside Toronto, lined the procession route to pay respects to Hong.
Interim Toronto police chief James Ramer was among those who saluted Hong outside the congress centre as the hearse arrived, shortly after four planes from the Waterloo Warbirds group made up of active and retired police officers performed a "missing man" flyover in a tribute to Hong.
Police motorcycles, with representation from units in Halifax and Michigan, had filled the parking lot to greet the officer who spent over a decade of his career with the Toronto force's motorcycle unit, where his employer said "he found his passion" working with colleagues and training officers.
Hong was shot dead last week while on break during a training session in Mississauga, Ont., in what police are calling an ambush attack.
Another person was injured in the Mississauga shooting and police say the same suspect then shot three people at an auto body shop in Milton, Ont., killing two and injuring one, before being shot and killed by police in Hamilton.
Hong began policing career in 2000, moved to traffic services two years later and later the Motor Squad in 2008, Toronto Police Services said.
Biographical notes from the force described Hong as "extremely passionate about his work" and said he excelled in his role as a motorcycle instructor, where he helped train other officers.
"Andrew loved to laugh with his colleagues," the force wrote. "He always made his presence known and put a smile on everyone’s face."
The funeral service is closed to the public but can be viewed by an online live stream on the Toronto Police Service's YouTube channel or on local television stations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.