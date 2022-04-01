TORONTO - Three people are dead following a terrible crash involving a car, pedestrians and a flatbed trailer along the Toronto waterfront.
Shawn Staff, a paramedics supervisor, said one woman and two men died at the scene early Thursday evening.
Their identities were not immediately released.
Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said that according to the on scene duty inspector the car entered an intersection at a "fairly high rate of speed," struck two pedestrians, then slammed into a parked flatbed trailer, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.
He said the car driver was believed to be among those killed, adding the cause of the crash had yet to be determined.
Hopkinson said all roads in the area were closed as police continued their investigation into the incident.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2022.
