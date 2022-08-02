THUNDER BAY, Ont. - Police say a senior has been charged with manslaughter months after an incident at a Thunder Bay, Ont., long-term care home that led to the death of a 91-year-old resident.
Investigators say a fight broke out between residents at the Bethammi long-term care home the afternoon of May 18, and a 91-year-old man later died.
Police say he died from injuries he suffered in a fall that took place after he and the accused "became involved in a physical altercation."
An autopsy was conducted and police say they began treating the case as a homicide.
Police say the suspect, an 84-year-old woman, appeared in court today and is due to return on Aug. 16.
They say she is no longer living at the long-term care home and will remain at a secured and supervised care facility in Thunder Bay.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2022.
