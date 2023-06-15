TORONTO - The seven leading candidates in Toronto's mayoral byelection are looking to sway undecided voters in a debate that's now underway, as the race to lead Canada's most populous city enters its final stretch.
The debate, hosted by news channel CP24, is beginning with a segment on housing affordability.
Frontrunner Olivia Chow is positioning herself as a defender of the city's renters, while trailing candidate Mark Saunders is attempting to establish himself as the best alternative to Chow, who he says will raise property taxes.
The candidates participating are former NDP parliamentarian Chow, former police chief Saunders, city councillor Josh Matlow, former deputy mayor Ana Bailão, councillor Brad Bradford and former Liberal provincial education minister Mitzie Hunter.
Also participating is journalist Anthony Furey, who had not been included in a number of previous mayoral debates but has gained some traction among voters according to recent polling data.
Chow is expected to take the brunt of attacks from some candidates as she maintains a steady and significant lead in the polls with less than two weeks until election day.
The byelection to replace John Tory, who resigned in February after admitting to an affair with a staffer, is set for June 26.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.
