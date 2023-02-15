Mayor John Tory has taken his seat at Toronto city council as he stays in office to see his budget get debated.
Tory deflected questions from reporters about his plans to resign as he made his way to the chamber this morning, saying he was going to "deal with the budget" and "get that done."
Tory, 68, dropped his bombshell resignation announcement Friday after admitting he had an "inappropriate relationship" with someone who used to work in his office.
Some councillors have been trying to convince Tory not to resign, saying the city needs strong leadership, while others have said today's budget debate could see attempts to alter certain proposals in the document.
The budget is the first Tory prepared under new "strong mayor" powers granted by the provincial government.
Those powers grant Tory a veto over changes and the ability to push through his fiscal plan with only one-third council support.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2023.
