Toronto's deputy mayor says she will not run in a byelection to replace John Tory, saying her focus is on ensuring a smooth transition of power at city hall.
Jennifer McKelvie is set to oversee the mayor's office and assume some of its powers when Tory's resignation is made official Friday afternoon.
Tory stunned the city last week when he admitted to an "inappropriate relationship" with someone who used to work on his staff, and said he planned to step down.
He submitted his resignation letter to the city clerk barely an hour after his budget was approved Wednesday.
In a statement Thursday morning, McKelvie thanked Tory for his years of service and wished him well in the months ahead.
Once Tory steps down, council will be asked at its next meeting to declare the mayor's office vacant and pass a bylaw setting up a byelection.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2023.
