TORONTO - The Toronto District School Board has joined several others across Ontario in deciding to close all its schools on Friday as a major winter storm bears down on the province.
The TDSB, Canada's largest school board, says all its child care centres and before and after school programs will also be closed.
Environment Canada has placed most of Ontario under a winter storm warning, with punishing conditions forecast for Friday.
The weather agency is advising against non-essential travel as combined snowfall and damaging winds are expected to create dangerous driving conditions across the province.
The Toronto Catholic District School Board is also closing its schools to in-person learning, and boards in Ottawa and the Peterborough, Ont., area have announced closures as well.
Environment Canada has said rain forecast for Thursday, combined with plummeting temperatures into Friday, could result in flash freezing conditions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.