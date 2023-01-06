Toronto Hydro is reporting large-scale power outages in the city.
The company is blaming the outages on a loss of supply from Hydro One, which acknowledges the problem.
Toronto Hydro says on Twitter that crews have been dispatched and it is working to restore power to affected customers.
The company says it owns and operates a system that delivers electricity to approximately 787,000 customers in Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.